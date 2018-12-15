Three Sex Offenders Arrested in Single Day After Crossing Texas Border

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents stopped three sex offenders from successfully re-entering the U.S. after they illegally crossed the border into Texas. Two of the criminal aliens had convictions for sexual offenses against children — the third for sexual battery.

McAllen Station Border Patrol agents came upon a Mexican national on Thursday after he illegally crossed the border near Hidalgo, Texas. The agents took him to the station for a biometric background investigation. The investigation revealed the man as a previous conviction from a court in DeKalb County, Georgia for sexual exploitation of children, according to information received from Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol officials.

Agents patrolling near the border town of Mission, Texas, later that day encountered a Salvadoran man who illegally crossed the border. A records check revealed that a Texas court in Fredricksburg convicted the Salvadoran national for sexual battery and sentenced him to 12 months in jail.

Also on Thursday, Weslaco Station agents teamed up with Hidalgo County Constables Office Precinct 4 deputies after receiving information about a human smuggling stash house. During the raid on the stash house, officials apprehended nine illegal aliens from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico. The agents transported the illegal aliens to the Weslaco Station for processing.

During a biometric background investigation of the migrants, agents learned that one of the Guatemalan nationals has a previous arrest and conviction in Kansas City Missouri, for a charge of statutory rape, Border Patrol officials reported.

The previously deported criminal aliens could face federal felony charges for aggravated re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted on those charges, they could face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.

