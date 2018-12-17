Missing Mexican Border State Mayor Found Dead

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila – Authorities in this border state found the body of a local mayor who went missing last week. The mayor was shot three times and later buried at a ranch belonging to a nearby business owner.

Authorities in Coahuila began searching for Olga Gabriella Kobel Lara, the mayor of Juarez Coahuila, after she went missing last week. Investigators found her vehicle and stated there were no signs of a struggle inside. A ransom demand was reportedly never made. On Sunday, Coahuila’s Attorney General Gerardo Marquez Guevara confirmed investigators found Kobel Lara’s body.

Information released by authorities indicates that David “N” met with Kobel Lara on the day she went missing. He reportedly shot her twice with a handgun after an argument. The man allegedly confessed to authorities that he then buried her body. The suspect allegedly tried to derail the investigation by using the victim’s phone to text various individuals, making it seem that the mayor was still alive.

The suspect is expected to be formally charged with murder at a state court in Coahuila. Juarez is a rural town not far from the main highways that connect the region to international ports of entry to the U.S.