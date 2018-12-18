$2.3M in Cocaine, Meth Found in Two Border Busts, Say Feds

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents seized more than $1 in cocaine at an immigration checkpoint between the border and San Antonio, Texas. Customs and Border Protection officers also seized $1.3M in methamphetamine in a border crossing smuggling attempt.

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Interstate 35 Immigration Checkpoint observed a Dodge Ram pickup truck approaching on December 15 for a standard immigration inspection. During the initial interview, a Border Patrol K-9 agent alerted to the possible presence of drugs or human cargo in the truck, according to information obtained from Laredo Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents referred the driver and his passenger, both Mexican nationals, to the secondary inspection station for further investigation. Agents discovered 14 bundles they suspected to be drugs, hidden in the vehicle’s spare tire. Officials said the bundles were wrapped in clear cellophane and black tape.

In total, the agents seized more than 34 pounds of what tested positive to be cocaine. Officials estimate the value of the cocaine at $1,093,440.

Border Patrol agents arrested the two Mexican citizens on charges related to drug smuggling and seized the Dodge Ram truck. They turned the drugs over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation and possible prosecution.

Two days earlier, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge seized more than $1.3 million in drugs as two Mexican women attempting to enter the U.S. Officers observed a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck approaching the initial inspection station. The officers referred the 27-year-old female driver and her 28-year-old female passenger to a secondary inspection station, according to information obtained from CBP officials.

A K-9 trained to detect drugs and human cargo alerted to the vehicle. A non-intrusive imaging system confirmed anomalies in the truck. A subsequent search of the vehicle by CBP officers uncovered three sealed buckets allegedly containing 94 pounds of methamphetamine. Officials estimated the value of the drugs at $1,322,848.

The CBP officers arrested the women and seized the vehicle and drugs. The officers turned the drugs over to Homeland Security Investigations for further review and possible prosecution for drug smuggling.