Mexican Migrant Assaults Border Patrol Agent After Rescue Attempt

A Mexican migrant allegedly assaulted a Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agent after being rescued from drowning during an illegal crossing into South Texas.

Eagle Pass Border Patrol agents came upon a migrant calling for help from the middle of the Rio Grande River. One of the agents quickly responded by retrieving a flotation device from his patrol vehicle. Before he could deploy the device, the distressed migrant managed to make his way to the U.S. side of the river, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The agent placed the man, a Mexican national, into custody and began to escort him to the vehicle for transportation to the Eagle Pass Border Patrol Station. The Mexican national became combative as they approached the vehicle and a struggle ensued, officials stated. The agent managed to subdue the man without any major injuries to either party.

“This incident is an example of the threats and risks faced by U.S. Border Patrol agents as they work to secure the border,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Mathew J. Hudak said in a written statement. “We take any assault of our agents seriously. We will seek maximum penalties available under the law of anyone who assaults a Border Patrol agent.”

Officials reported the 31-year-old Mexican man is now facing federal charges for assault on a federal officer. If convicted, he could face up to eight years in federal prison before being deported to Mexico.

Border Patrol agents remain among the most assaulted of all federal law enforcement officers, officials previously stated.

As of the most recent report on the number of agents assaulted, August 2018, 619 Border Patrol agents came under attack in the line of duty. That number is actually lower than the same period in FY2017 when migrants attacked 675 Border Patrol agents.

The official report on assaults on Border Patrol agents has not been updated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials since the August 2018 report. Officials have not responded to requests for updated information on the number of assaults.

Since that time, Breitbart News reported on the assaults against at least 10 Border Patrol agents. In one report, three Border Patrol agents were assaulted during a five-day period. In another report, a five-time deported criminal alien pulled a gun on a border patrol agent. The agents managed to subdue the illegal alien without the use of deadly force.