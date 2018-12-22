Migrant Assaults Border Patrol Agent with Rock During Arrest

A Mexican migrant assaulted a Tucson Sector Border Patrol agent after illegally crossing the border from Mexico on December 19. The agent had to be taken to a hospital for injuries sustained after being struck in the head with a rock.

A Brian A. Terry Station Border Patrol agent received a call to assist with suspected illegal activity near a residence south of Bisbee, Arizona. As the agent attempted to arrest the subject, the migrant resisted and began fighting with the agent. During the fight, the migrant allegedly struck the agent in the head with a rock and escaped, according to information obtained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials.

Other agents and an Air and Marine Operations aircrew joined in a search for the absconded migrant. Using night-vision technology, the agents found the man and quickly placed him in custody, officials stated.

The injured agent was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his wound. Doctors provided treatment and eventually released him.

The illegal alien, a 19-year-old Mexican national now faces federal prosecution for immigration violations and has been charged with assault on a federal agent, CBP officials stated.

Border Patrol agents remain among the most assaulted of all federal law enforcement officers, officials previously stated.

As of the most recent report on the number of agents assaulted, August 2018, 619 Border Patrol agents came under attack in the line of duty. That number is actually lower than the same period in FY2017 when migrants attacked 675 Border Patrol agents.

The official report on assaults on Border Patrol agents has not been updated by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials since the August 2018 report. Officials have not responded to requests for updated information on the number of assaults.

Since that time, Breitbart News reported on the assaults against at least 10 Border Patrol agents. In one report, three Border Patrol agents were assaulted during a five-day period. In another report, a five-time deported criminal alien pulled a gun on a border patrol agent. The agents managed to subdue the illegal alien without the use of deadly force.

Earlier this week, another Mexican national assaulted a Border Patrol agent in the Del Rio Sector after the agent attempted to save him from drowning in the Rio Grande River.