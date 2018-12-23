WATCH: Cartel Gunman Throws Grenades at U.S. Consulate in Mexico

The U.S. government released a surveillance video from a recent grenade attack at the U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara. The FBI released the video to seek help in identifying two of the gunmen believed to have played a role in the attack.

This week, the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigations released a surveillance video with images of two men who are believed to have been part of the team of gunmen who lobbed at least two grenades into the U.S. Consulate in Guadalajara last month.

The video initially shows a composite drawing of the man who threw the grenades. Seconds later, the video shows a man in a hoodie walking along a sidewalk next to the consulate. The man can be seen throwing at least one grenade over the fence and then explode seconds later.

Breitbart News first broke the story about the attack on the consulate building in one of Mexico’s busiest cities. Guadalajara is the capital of Jalisco, a western state home to Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG), a criminal organization that has become one of the leading cartels in Mexico. In the days after the attack. Several banners were posted throughout Guadalajara where CJNG claimed they were not behind the attack at the U.S. government building and the case was an attempt to damage the criminal organization’s reputation, Breitbart News reported.

Soon after the attack, the FBI offered a $20,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the criminal organization behind the attack.

