GRAPHIC — Four Mexican Cartel Kidnappers Killed in Border City Shootout

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Mexican authorities killed four Gulf Cartel gunmen during a recent shootout in this border city. In the aftermath, officials freed three kidnapping victims with alleged ties to a rival criminal organization.

The shootout recently took place in Las Torres neighborhood, a popular section of Reynosa. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that authorities were responding to a call about several men with firearms at a house on Plan de Ayala Street. When state police officers arrived, they were met with gunfire from a team trying to flee the area in a white Chevrolet Trailblazer.

Police pursued the gunmen until their vehicle stopped at a nearby field. Four got out and tried to run away, however, the continued to exchange gunfire. Members of Fuerza Tamaulipas killed the four shooters. Police officers seized several rifles and three grenades stashed in the SUV.

Inside the vehicle, authorities found three bound and gagged men who were kidnapped a week before. The three men claimed they were taken from the Fuentes Lomas neighborhood. Sources revealed to Breitbart News that the three men are all part of one Gulf Cartel faction fighting for control of Reynosa.

Two rival factions of the Gulf Cartel fighting for control of Reynosa and the trafficking routes into Texas. The fighting often yields fierce gun battles, kidnappings, and gruesome executions.