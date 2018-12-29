Texas Woman Gives Birth to 15-Pound Baby — Hospital Record

A Texas mother gave birth to a hospital-record-setting baby boy who weighed in at nearly 15 pounds.

“It doesn’t matter how big he is, I’m so blessed,” said Jennifer Medlock, mother of the 14 pound, 13 ounce Ali. “I was like ‘Omg really’– I don’t think it even registered.”

Doctors at Arlington Memorial Hospital delivered the baby boy via C-section on December 12. They reported that the mother experienced a healthy pregnancy. However, Ali spent one week in the NICU due to low blood sugar and low platelettes, CBSDFW reported.

Jennifer and her husband Eric Medlock anticipated that Ali would be a big baby after their previous child, Annabelle, weighed in at nine pounds, 10 ounces when delivered.

Ali’s birth sets a new record for the hospital located in the middle of the DFW Metroplex, the local news outlet reported.

The Medlock’s said that Ali’s birth was a miracle in other ways as well. Jennifer suffers from severe polycystic ovarian syndrome. The family used fertility treatments to conceive their first child. The couple said they were about to start treatments again when they learned of Jennifer’s pregnancy with Ali.

“He is meant for something big,” Jennifer said. “Maybe not football everyone keeps saying that.”

Jennifer and Eric are both music teachers.

Doctors released Ali to travel home after his week-long NICU stay. He has remained at home with a “clean bill of health.”