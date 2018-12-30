A Katy, Texas, man used his gun to stop two armed robbers from stealing his wife’s purse when they came out of a grocery store. The man shot both of the alleged robbers, causing them to flee.

A couple from Katy went to a local bank and then their grocery store on Saturday afternoon. When they came out of the grocery store, two men approached them and pulled out guns as they demanded the woman surrender her purse, according to officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. Katy is a suburban town located west of Houston.

Detectives called the two men “juggers” and said they watched the couple as they left the bank and went to the grocery store, KTRK ABC13 reported. As the couple left the grocery store, the two men pulled up in a black Cadillac SUV and parked in front of the couple’s vehicle.

Police say the two men exited the SUV and pulled their guns — demanding the woman surrender her purse. The woman’s husband, who was on the other side of their car, pulled his own handgun and opened fire on the two men. The two robbers reportedly returned fire.

The husband’s rounds struck both of the would-be robbers, forcing them to flee in their SUV.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted that one of the men ended up in a hospital for treatment for gunshot wounds.

On the Fry Road Shooting: 2-3 males attempted to rob a female. Her husband was able to retrieve a pistol & shoot at the males, striking at least one. That male is in the hospital being treated. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 29, 2018

Detectives told the ABC affiliate that the SUV fled onto Fry Road and crashed. The two men then fled on foot.

Video taken by KTRK shows a tight grouping of three shots into the rear window of the SUV. The Cadillac appeared to be recently purchased as it bore paper license plates.

The driver ran to a nearby fire station because of his wounded shoulder. He collapsed on arrival at the station, officials reported. The fire department transported the suspect via helicopter to a local hospital.

Deputies returned the suspect to the crime scene after doctors patched him up. They transported him to jail after the couple identified him as one of the alleged robbers, ABC13 reported

The second suspect remains at large.

Sheriff Gonzalez said the hospitalized suspect is cooperating with investigators.

Fry Road Shooting: Another male, described as black male, 5’4”, late teens-early 20s, fled the scene. Unknown if he’s injured. Shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with the @HCSOTexas investigation. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) December 29, 2018

Thanks to the husband’s quick action, the couple escaped the incident uninjured. Their vehicle, however, will require a new tire and the suspects allegedly shot it to prevent a pursuit.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.