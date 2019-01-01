WATCH: Mexican Border City Ends 2018 with Shootout near Bridge to Texas

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Gulf Cartel gunmen and Mexican military forces clashed throughout the streets on the last day of 2018. For several months, this border city has served as the scene of a fierce turf war between rival cartel factions.

The fighting took place on Monday in the eastern side of the city, not far from the Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that Gulf Cartel gunmen attacked Mexican soldiers and Tamaulipas state police, setting off a fierce shootout that lasted for almost an hour.

A citizen journalist driving near the international bridge recorded the battle in a series of videos shared on social media. The fighting spread out from the areas near the international port of entry to various rural communities and dirt roads, where the gunmen tried to escape.

During the clash, cartel gunmen took to one of the main avenues in the city to deploy hundreds or makeshift road spikes. Known as “ponchallantas,” the bail-based devices are meant to cause traffic jams and slow pursuing military forces.

A second video taken from inside the federal offices at the international bridge revealed the staccato sound of machine gunfire as cartel and military forces clashed. Authorities did not reveal how many were hurt or killed.