EXCLUSIVE — Narco-Terrorist Threatens to Bomb Mexican Border State Police HQ

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – A narco-terrorist responsible for a grenade attack at the U.S. Consulate in Monterrey threatened to blow up the headquarters of the state police agency currently cracking down on his operations.

The threats were delivered through a series of banners that gunmen with the Northeast Cartel faction of Los Zetas placed throughout Monterrey under orders of Hector Raul “El Tory” Luna Luna. El Tory demands law enforcement agencies in Nuevo Leon back off his criminal organization or they will go to war. The cartel boss claims the violence would start with an explosion at the building on “Gonzalitos,” a nickname for the headquarters of Nuevo Leon’s State Investigations Agency.

El Tory was a long-time member of Los Zetas who was arrested in 2010 for his role in a 2008 grenade attack at the U.S. Consular Offices in Monterrey. Mexican authorities also tied El Tory to numerous executions and assassinations of military and police officers as part of his enforcement efforts with Los Zetas. In mid-2018, a Mexican judge released El Tory and close ally Eleazar “El Chelelo” Medina Rojas from federal prison.

Medina Rojas worked to establish an alliance between Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG) and the Northeast Cartel faction of Los Zetas, while El Tory assumed a key leadership position with the CDN and is directly tied to numerous executions and violent attacks. Under the banner of the CDN, El Tory set out to expand the cartel’s territories in Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.

Since his reappearance, El Tory was linked to the rise in executions in the industrial areas in Nuevo Leon, attacks on the police agency known as Fuerza Civil, and a series of threats against agents and leaders of Nuevo Leon’s State Investigations Agency. The threats so far led to the recent murder of police officer Luis Ricardo Morales Hernandez, who was gunned down along one of Monterrey’s main avenues.

El Tory is also connected to a series of threats and cartel banners pertaining to the fight for control of prisons in Nuevo Leon. The drug trade and the protection racket inside the border state prisons became a lucrative enterprise for Los Zetas. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that El Tory was identified as the mastermind behind the murder and dismemberment of a rival cartel leader whose body parts were left outside four prisons in Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas.