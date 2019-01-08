Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy to Introduce Bill to Stop Gavin Newsom from Spending Federal Money on Illegal Alien Healthcare

Sen. Bill Cassidy, MD (R-LA) announced Tuesday that he will introduce legislation to block the State of California from using federal funds to expand Medi-Cal health care benefits to illegal aliens up to the age of 26.

Gov. Gavin Newsom made the proposal to extend healhcare benefits to more illegal aliens on his first day in office on Monday. In his inaugural address, he also promised to provide “sanctuary to all who seek it,” a reference to illegal aliens.

In response, Sen. Cassidy tweeted Tuesday:

Sen. Cassidy also tagged New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who announced a similar policy.

Cassidy’s announcement came hours ahead of President Donald Trump’s scheduled Oval Office address on border security and the partial government shutdown.

