Trump is Right About the Wall, Says Obama Appointed Border Patrol Chief

President Barack Obama’s Border Patrol chief went public on Tuesday and said that President Donald Trump is correct about building a border wall.

President Trump fired Obama-appointed Border Patrol Chief Mark Morgan one day after taking office in January 2016. Despite this, former Chief Morgan made a public statement released on Tuesday supporting the president’s plan to build border walls, LawAndCrime.com reported.

“I’m here today breaking my silence to tell the American people that the president is correct in what he’s doing,” Morgan told interviewer Brian Ross with the Law & Crime Network. “The wall works — 100 percent.”

Morgan remained silent on border security issues after being asked to resign by the Trump administration. He chose to come forward while the government is experiencing a partial shutdown over the issue of building a wall. His statement also comes on the day President Trump will address the nation on the need for the wall.

Ross asked Chief Morgan if the White House asked him to come forward with his supporting message. He said no.

“I’m doing this on my own for one reason,” he explained. “I’m a patriot.”

“The last straw for me was when President Trump attended a national press conference along with the president of the [National Border Patrol Council] Brandon Judd. They got up and it resonated with me.”

“Brandon got up and he said something that was very succinct and very true,” Morgan explained. “The wall works.”

“At that moment, I said ‘I can’t remain silent anymore,” he continued.

“I am here today to support his efforts and what he is doing to get what he needs to improve border security for this great nation,” the former Border Patrol chief stated.

Ross asked Morgan if the term wall refers to building a wall along the entire border.

“When the president, or anybody else, uses ‘the wall,’ that’s a great talking point to start the discussion,” Morgan responded. “The president, as well as anybody that has anything to do with national security along the border knows what ‘the wall’ means.”

“What that represents when they say ‘the wall,’ a physical barrier, or a fence, whatever you want to call it,” he explained. “What that really represents is a multi-layered approach. One that involves infrastructure, technology, and personnel.”

He went on to say that this multi-layered approach has been in effect since “Gatekeeper.”

“That strategy worked then and it works today.” he concluded. He said the wall is “one part of a multi-layered strategy that works.”

“The wall in and of itself is not the answer, but it is a critically important factor of that multi-layered strategy.”

Morgan’s statement on Tuesday is consistent with his testimony before the Senate during the Obama administration. During a Senate committee hearing in November 2016, Morgain testified, “Do we need more fencing? Yes. Does it work? Yes. Do we need it everywhere? No. Is it the sole answer? No.”

President Trump is scheduled to address the nation from the Oval Office Tuesday evening to convey to the American people, his reasons for keeping the government shut down in order to get the required funding for border security and the wall.