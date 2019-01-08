Video of Man Stabbing Dog in Mexican Border City Sparks Outrage

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila – Authorities in this border city are investigating a disturbing video widely shared on social media where a man is seen stabbing a dog. The footage sparked outrage with many residents calling for an arrest.

The video surfaced over the weekend as angry residents took to social media, looking to identify the man seen walking up to a dog, luring it close and then violently stabbing it with a large knife. The defenseless dog can be seen shaking as it bleeds out and eventually dies, while the man walks back to a table and drinks a beer. Piedras Negras is immediately south of Eagle Pass, Texas.

¡NO AL MALTRATO ANIMAL! En Piedras Negras, México, este hombre apuñaló a un perro y muchos usuarios piden justicia #7Ene #BuenasTardes #FelizLunes pic.twitter.com/6GJXZwlENn — Calle Reporte (@CalleReporte) January 7, 2019

In response, the city mayor issued a statement condemning the animal cruelty case and asked for a full investigation into the matter. Locals are still scrambling to identify the man in question. News outlets interviewed one resident from Piedras Negras who claimed he was targeted for having a similar name–but is not the man in the video.

En un #Video️, Gerardo A. Herrera afirma que lo están confundiendo con quien asesinó a un perro en #PiedrasNegras, #Coahuila. ®️ Aunque indicó que es inocente, confesó que sí conoce al agresor y se dijo dispuesto a colaborar con las autoridades.

__@Quintana_JMG @gabyolma pic.twitter.com/B7sF4BcM0V — RID “Somos noticia” (@RIDMEXICO) January 7, 2019