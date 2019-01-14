Mexican Border City Murder Suspect Now Facing Kidnapping Charges

PIEDRAS NEGRAS, Coahuila – A local, wealthy businessman who is the prime suspect in the murder of his ex-wife is facing new charges in connection with the ransom kidnapping and rape of an area salesman.

According to Coahuila State authorities, Manuel Alejandro Gonzalez Sanchez, the owner of a currency exchange business, is charged with kidnapping and was ordered held for four months as a precautionary measure until trial. Two other men identified only as “Manuel” and “Cristian Adrian” were previously arrested on drug distribution charges but are now also facing a kidnapping accusation for allegedly aiding Gonzalez.

The incident took place on November 1, when a group of gunmen barged into a home in the Year 2000 neighborhood and kidnapped a salesman. The gunmen demanded $400,000 pesos ($21,000 USD) for his release. The gunmen reportedly held their victim at Gonzalez’s exchange business, where the was raped and tortured until his release.

Gonzalez Sanchez is the prime suspect in the 2017 murder of his ex-wife, 35-year-old Carmen Solis Mesta, and her boyfriend Mario Rico Carmona. According to authorities, Gonzalez Sanchez is believed to have broken into Solis’ home and shot her and Rico as the two slept before he fled the area. The home had a security system that Gonzalez was reportedly familiar with and disabled it.