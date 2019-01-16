Angel Mom Blasts Chuck Schumer for Posing with Photos of Federal Workers — But Not Dead Americans

“Angel Mom” Agnes Gibboney blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) on Wednesday for a media event earlier in the day in which he and fellow Senate Democrats appeared before press cameras on Capitol Hill with large photographs of furloughed federal workers.

Sen. Schumer is leading delegation of Senators, holding pictures of federal workers affected by shutdown. “President Trump, look at the pain and suffering you are causing.” pic.twitter.com/5vRc1MYuZx — Ted Johnson (@tedstew) January 16, 2019

Gibboney and fellow “Angel Families” had visited Capitol Hill the day before, carrying similar photos of loved ones who had been killed by illegal aliens.

They had attempted to speak with Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) — but as members of the group told Breitbart News, neither Democrat leader would speak with them.

Angel Moms at Pelosi’s office: pic.twitter.com/gvcAYxixdf — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 16, 2019

Appearing on a Facebook Live video Wednesday afternoon, Gibboney — herself a legal immigrant — declared that she was “frustrated” that Democrats “bring attention to those missing a paycheck” but not “those missing a loved one.”

“How about the many stories about those of us that have been hurt by illegal aliens. … Is a paycheck more important than a life?” she asked.

“Schumer wants the president to see the faces of those affected by the shutdown. Oh, my God. … When have Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi looked at our faces? … Never.”

She voiced her support for President Donald Trump: “He looked into our eyes, he felt our pain.”

“Build the wall. Fund the wall,” she declared.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.