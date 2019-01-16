WATCH: Guatemalan Cops Fire Tear Gas to Contain New Migrant Caravan

Police officers in Guatemala fired volleys of tear gas at a group of migrants from Honduras who were trying to force their way into the country. The group is part of a new migrant caravan heading for the U.S. border.

The clash took place at the border between Guatemala and Honduras when hundreds of migrants arrived, seeking easy passage on their way to Mexico, Honduras’ Noti-Bomba reported. A group of migrants refused to wait and began trying to force their way into Guatemala. The move led to a clash with police officers.

In a video published by Noti-Bomba, police can be seen firing volleys of tear gas into the crowd to push back the migrants.

Another video published by the Guatemalan outlet Blanco y Negro Esquipulas Noticias revealed the moment when caravan members and police appear to physically struggle.

Another video shows hundreds of migrant shouting for everyone to calm down as they try to restore the peace while immigration authorities check to see if the migrants have the needed paperwork to enter Guatemala.

The clash comes one day after authorities in Honduras arrested one of the organizers of the caravan over a 2015 warrant on rape charges, Breitbart News reported.

