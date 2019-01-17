WATCH: Alleged Burglar Takes Little Girl to Work

A security camera outside a flower shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma, shows the shocking image of an alleged burglar who brought a little girl along as he attempts a break-in. The effort apparently fails.

Police in Tulsa released the video in hopes that someone will recognize the alleged burglar or the little girl. At one point, the girl can be seen reaching up to her father as he attempts to plan his alleged break-in.

After taking off his coat and going to work, the alleged burglar helps police out by looking directly into the security camera. He eventually gives up on the plan and can be seen walking away. In the final seconds of the video, the man lifts the little girl up on his shoulders and leaves the area.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.