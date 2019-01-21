VIDEO: Mexican Troops, Cartel Gunmen Clash near Border City Airport

NUEVO LAREDO, Tamaulipas — Cartel gunmen and Mexican military forces clashed in a fierce shootout that paralyzed the city. The skirmish took place immediately south of Laredo, Texas.

The gun battle occurred Thursday night in Nuevo Laredo’s southwestern side, law enforcement sources confirmed to Breitbart News. Cell phone video taken by residents captured the intensity of the shootout where gunmen can be heard firing automatic weapons near the city’s international airport.

During the week, residents reported the presence of convoys carrying dozens of cartel gunmen, however, the reports were ignored by authorities. On the day of the shootout, a convoy of Mexican soldiers were patrolling the highway leading to the airport when they came upon a group of gunmen from the Northeast Cartel (CDN) faction of Los Zetas.

The gunmen were riding in armored SUVs and wore cloned military clothing. The soldiers managed to kill two CDN gunmen in a fortified truck. A third gunman died in the street. During the clash, several gunmen tried to flee on foot.

Mexican authorities arrested two other gunmen after the firefight. Information provided to Breitbart News by law enforcement sources identified them as Miguel Angel Sanchez Guerrero and Edgar Chavarria Rico.

Authorities seized 28 weapons, including five .50 caliber Barrett rifles, several AK-47s and AR-15 rifles. The troops seized four armored SUVs.