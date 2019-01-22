Migrant Illegally in U.S. Suspected in Four Nevada Murders

A migrant who is in the U.S. illegally is expected to be charged in connection with four murders carried out in northern Nevada. Law enforcement officials reported the homicides occurred in Douglas County and South Reno earlier this month.

Police arrested 19-year-old Wilbur Ernesti Martinez-Guzman on Saturday afternoon in Carson City, Nevada, on charges relating to burglary, possession of stolen property, and immigration violations, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported. Officials said they expect to file murder charges soon.

Martinez-Guzman is suspected in killing Connie Koontz, 56, and Sophia Renken, 74, who were found dead in their homes on January 10 and 13. The two homes are located in Douglas County, about a mile apart, the local newspaper reported. On January 16, Jerry David, 81, and his wife Sherri, 80, were found dead in their South Reno homes.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Bob Harmon told Breitbart News that there are similarities in all four homicides they believe link Martinez-Guzman to the murders. Those include the age of the victims, removal of items from the homes, and the fact that a firearm was used in all for killings. He said other clues linking the four murders are expected to be found as the investigation unfolds.

Harmon said the illegal immigrant has no other known criminal history. He said Martinez-Guzman is cooperating with the investigation.

During a press conference over the weekend, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said, “We felt it was important for the public to know that we are confident we have the person responsible for the La Guardia Lane homicides as well as the homicides in Douglas County.”

Harmon told Breitbart News they are confident that Martinez-Guzman is the only person involved in the case but cautioned that the investigation is still in the early stages.

Immigration officials told Carson City Sheriff Kenny Furlong that the illegal immigrant had been in the local area for about a year, the Gazette-Journal reported. The migrant’s nationality has not yet been reported.

Martinez-Guzman is being held on charges related to burglary, possession of stolen property, and obtaining money on false pretenses, KOLO ABC8 reported. He is also being held on an immigration detainer.

The suspect continues to be held in the Carson City County jail.

