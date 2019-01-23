Twice-Deported Migrant Raped and Impregnated Teen, Say Police

Law enforcement officials in California say a twice-deported illegal immigrant kidnapped, raped, and impregnated a 15-year-old girl. The alleged assault became known after the young girl delivered a baby at a local hospital.

Hospital officials notified the Kings County Sheriff’s Office about a 15-year-old girl giving birth in Hanford on December 17. The girl told investigators she was sexually assaulted by a man she met on Facebook, the Sentinel reported Tuesday.

The young girl reportedly told the investigators she was raped by 31-year-old Hector Montez. Investigators said Montez picked her up from school in March 2018 after talking with her on social media. She told him she needed a ride after school. She said he drove her to a remote area and stopped his vehicle. She claims she repeatedly told Montez to take her home but he refused, investigators told the local newspaper. He then held her down and sexually assaulted her, she stated.

The girl hid her pregnancy for months, KYMA reported. The television news outlet also reported that Montez has two previous arrests for illegally entering the U.S. It is not known if immigration officials have placed a detainer on the suspect.

Jail officials in Kings County told Breitbart News that the Superior Court initially placed a bond of $5.2 million on the suspect. The court later raised a no-bond hold on the subject.

Jail and court records obtained by Breitbart News show that Montez, also known as Hector Manuel Montez-Torres, is charged with rape with a sentence enhancement due to the victim’s age, kidnapping, false imprisonment, and kidnap to commit robbery/rape.

“He’s not going anywhere,” the official told Breitbart News regarding any scenario where he could be released.

Jail records state that the Kings County Sheriff’s Office arrested Montez on January 17 at about 10 p.m. The Sentinel reported the arrest took place without incident.

