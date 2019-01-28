HOUSTON, Texas — Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo reported that several of his officers were shot Monday afternoon. The chief asked for prayers from the community. Local media reported that at least one suspect has been killed.

UPDATE 6:35 p.m.: KHOU CBS 11 reports that one officer was shot in the leg, one in the shoulder, and one in the face. Two officers are reportedly in critical condition.

Law enforcement sources tell me of the five officers shot, two are critical. I’ve just learned one officer was shot in the leg, one in shoulder, and one in the face. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ZxmzbwQCtx — Brett Buffington (@BrettKHOU) January 29, 2019

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: KTRK reports that they can hear police negotiating via a bull horn with someone located inside the home where the shooting took place. The five officers were shot while attempting to serve a narcotics warrant, the local media outlet reported.

UPDATE 6:15 p.m.: Local media reports state that the search for a possible surviving suspect has expanded to a 20-block area. Houston Police Chief Acevedo has now left the scene and is headed to the hospital to check on his officers.

UPDATE 6:00 p.m.: Houston police officials tweeted that five officers have been shot and transported to local hospitals.

At this time we can confirm 5 officers have been struck and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital, Medical Center and Ben Taub General Hospital. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Original Story follows:

Houston police officials reported that five Houston Police Department officers were shot Monday afternoon and transported to two area hospitals. One of the officers was taken by LifeFlight helicopter crews. Local reports indicate that two suspects are dead and that a third may be at large in the local area near the shooting. It is also reported that undercover officers may have been on the scene at the time of the shooting. SWAT officers are in the area standing by incase they are needed.

“We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow,” Chief Acevedo tweeted Monday afternoon.

We have had several officers shot please pray for officers on the way to the scene now more information to follow. — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) January 28, 2019

Live video coverage from KHOU CBS11 in Houston:

The Houston Police Department also tweeted the news saying that several officers were struck by gunfire and were en route to a hospital.

HPD responding to a scene at 7800 Harding where officers have been struck with gunfire following an encounter with a suspect. Officers are en route to the hospital. Please avoid the area and yield for emergency vehicles. Further updates will be provided as available. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 28, 2019

Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi told KTRK ABC13 that five officers were hit in the incident.

We currently have 5 officers shot, all on their way to the hospital. One is being life flighted. On the way to the hospital, will update when I can. Please keep all the officers in your prayers! — Joe Gamaldi (@JoeGamaldi) January 28, 2019

KPRC reported that the officers were serving a search warrant at 7800 Harding in southeast Houston. Lifeflight is on the scene and officers are being transported to a hospital. The news outlet reported that two suspects are dead at the scene.

The condition of the wounded officers has not yet been released.

KTRK reports that the Texas Department of Public Safety has dispatched an armed helicopter crew to assist in a search for a possible third suspect.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted his support for the injured Houston police officers:

The scene is reminiscent of a shooting in December where three Texas police officers were shot while serving a warrant in northeast Harris County, Breitbart News reported. The shooting left two Harris County Sheriff’s Office deputies and an officer from the Office of the Texas Attorney General wounded. The gunman in this case, took his own life after a standoff.

Editor’s Note: This is a developing story. Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.