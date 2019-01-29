Previously Deported Rapist, Child Molester Apprehended near Texas Border

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents stopped two previously deported sex offenders from successfully making their way back into the U.S. — one a child molester, the second, a rapist.

In separate incidents, Del Rio Sector agents apprehended two previously deported criminal aliens as they attempted to make their way back into the U.S. interior. Officials reported that agents assigned to the Carrizo Springs Station arrested a 53-year-old Mexican national on January 24 for illegally crossing the border. Agents transported the migrant to the station for processing where they discovered his criminal and immigration history, according to information obtained from Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

All migrants arrested by Border Patrol agents undergo a biometric background check to search for prior criminal history, gang affiliation, or immigration violations. In this case, records revealed that a court in Decatur, Illinois, convicted the Mexican national in 2012 for child molestation. The court sentenced the migrant to 10 years in state prison. Immigration officers deported the man in April 2017 after he served five years of the sentence.

Three days later, Brackettville Station agents arrested a 48-year-old Mexican national for illegal entry into the U.S., officials stated. During a background investigation, the agents learned that a court in La Grange, Kentucky, convicted the man in 1996 for rape. Immigration officers deported the criminal alien after he served two years of a five-year prison sentence, officials reported.

“Apprehensions like these highlight our commitment to the safety and security of our communities,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a written statement. “Our agents work diligently every day to prevent dangerous individuals, like these two sex offenders, from entering our the county.”

Both migrants now face federal felony charges for illegal re-entry after removal as a sex offender. If convicted, the men could each face prison sentences of up to 20 years.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.