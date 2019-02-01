Previously Deported Killer Arrested Walking into Arizona Border Checkpoint

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Arizona arrested a previously deported murderer this week.

Agents at the Raul Hector Castro Port of Entry in Douglas arrested a previously deported Mexican national on Sunday evening who had a prior conviction for 2nd-degree murder in Phoenix in 2002 and was deported after serving 15 years behind bars.

Customs and Border Protection agents referred a Mexican national later identified as Moises Cisneros-Llamas, 36, for further questioning after he reportedly attempted to cross into the United States via the Douglas Port of Entry pedestrian lanes. During processing, Cisneros’ criminal record was revealed.

Cisneros will remain in federal custody pending prosecution for alleged re-entry after deportation. Acting Port Director Michael Quinonez said in a statement, “This case goes to show how our CBP officers continue to serve selflessly and efficiently to protect our country” according to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection media release.

According to court documents, Cisneros was charged in Maricopa County on March 22, 2002, for two counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree murder for an incident that occurred in the city of Phoenix on March 8, 2002. Cisneros later pled guilty to one count of second-degree murder with an agreement to drop the two counts of attempted murder.

According to Department of Corrections prison inmate records, Cisneros was admitted to Arizona State Prison on October 25, 2002, and released on March 5, 2017, and was immediately deported back to his native Mexico. While in Department of Corrections custody, Cisneros had numerous disciplinary infractions to include two major violations of assault with a weapon, drug possession, and others one month before being released from custody.