Police in Conroe, Texas, are searching for an escaped prisoner wanted in connection with three pending homicide charges. The fugitive is a professional mixed martial arts fighter.

A multi-agency police manhunt is underway for an escaped prisoner, Cedric Joseph Marks. The prisoner who is being held on three pending murder charges escaped from a private prisoner transport vehicle on the north side of Conroe, according to an article by the Montgomery County Police Reporter. Marks is a professional MMA fighter and is considered extremely dangerous, police officials stated.

The manhunt is being carried out by the Conroe Police Department, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, the article stated. The search is focusing near a McDonald’s at North Loop 336 and North Frazer.

Police officials urge the public not to approach Marks as he is considered to be extremely dangerous. He was last seen wearing an orange jumpsuit and restraints.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that Marks is no longer wearing a shirt. Law enforcement officers found the shirt after he fled.

Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Spencer said the transport vehicle stopped for food and Marks used the opportunity to escape, KHOU CBS11 reported on Sunday morning.

Marks is wanted in connection to the murder of his ex-girlfriend Jenna Scott and her friend Michael Swearingin. He has not officially been charged in the deaths. The two people disappeared on January 4 and their bodies were found in Oklahoma 11 days later.

Kent County, Michigan, officials turned Marks over to U.S. Prisoner Transportation on Thursday morning for extradition to Texas, the CBS affiliate reported.

Marks is currently charged with burglary of a habitation with the intent to commit another felony after he allegedly broke into Scott’s home in August, the Temple Daily News reported. The alleged burglary followed his arrest for violation of a protective order.

Another Marks ex-girlfriend is also missing. April Pease, the mother of Marks’ son, disappeared on March 17, 2009, the local newspaper reported.

