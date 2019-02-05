Border Patrol Agents in California Attacked with Rocks Three Times, Say Feds

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents (CBP) and U.S. Army National Guard personnel came under recent rock attacks from Mexico while patrolling Calexico and El Centro, California. Three separate incidents occurred last week, leaving one Border Patrol agent injured and vehicle damage.

The attacks began when Border Patrol arrested an unidentified illegal immigrant trying to jump the wall, according to local reports. They came under attack from unknown individuals on the Mexican side, striking one of the arresting CBP agents on the head. The agent was taken to a local hospital.

The following day, U.S. Army National Guard personnel were in the same area placing concertina wire at the western section of the border fence when they also came under attack. No injuries were reported.

The final incident occurred late last week when U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agents patrolling in Calexico once again came under attack. One of the rocks struck the front windshield of a CBP vehicle–damaging it.

Seven similar incidents were reported in 2018, Breitbart News reported at the time. In at least two cases, agents required hospitalization.