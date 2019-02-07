Mexican Border State Governor: ‘No More Migrant Caravans Allowed’

The Mexican governor who recently ordered 1,700 Central American migrants bused to the border with Texas claims he will not allow more caravans into his state. In recent days, the number of migrants grew to approximately 2,000.

After dealing with the first caravan currently in Piedras Negras, Coahuila Governor Miguel Angel Riquelme said his state is at capacity and will not be allowing any more groups, Zocalo reported.

En #PiedrasNegras supervisé el albergue habilitado en coordinación con el municipio para nuestros hermanos migrantes que se encuentran de paso por nuestro estado, asegurándonos de brindarles una atención adecuada con la hospitalidad que caracteriza a Coahuila. pic.twitter.com/twKzgKPBW6 — Miguel Riquelme (@mrikelme) February 5, 2019

“I don’t know when they have planned other caravans like this but they can go to another state, we will block the entrance to Coahuila,” Riquelme told Zocalo. “We can’t allow this to get out of control, we have been overwhelmed by the number of people. Because of what they are looking for we don’t even have the capacity to review the migration situation of each of them.”

Coahuila bused approximately 1,700 migrants from the southern part of the state to Piedras Negras, an area that lacks any type of border barriers with the exception of a one-mile stretch. The arrival of the caravan led U.S. authorities to deploy agents and officers from other areas to secure the ports of entry. The Texas Department of Public Safety also mobilized several troopers to help their federal counterparts.

Currently, Coahuila and Mexican federal authorities are guarding an industrial warehouse outfitted as a shelter for the nearly 2,000 migrants waiting to enter the U.S. and request asylum.

