GRAPHIC — Mexican Narco-Terrorist’s Men Dump More Human Body Parts in Cities near Texas

Gunmen working for the narco-terrorist known as “El Tory” continue to leave dismembered body parts with threatening messages in cities near Texas to spread fear among their rivals.

The gory crime scenes were discovered over several days in Miguel Aleman, Monterrey, and others, each featuring a banner signed by a faction of Los Zetas known as Cartel Del Noreste (CDN). CDN operations are currently led by Hector Raul “El Tory” Luna Luna, a convicted terrorist who is also wanted in the U.S. for his role in the 2008 grenade attack against the U.S. Consulate in Monterrey. Luna Luna was suspiciously released last year. Since taking command of Los Zetas, he started a reign of terror where ice chests filled with body parts are becoming commonplace across northern Mexico.

One of the most recent scenes was found in Monterrey where El Tory’s men left three chests and the head of Jose “El Huesos or Flaco” Guevara Martinez. The body parts were left in two ice chests outside of the state prisons in Apodaca and Topo Chico. The banners threaten authorities to “make a deal” or be the next target.

In a third case, El Tory’s gunmen left Guevara’s head outside the headquarters of the Nuevo Leon State Investigation’s Agency (AEI). The law enforcement building is the same one that El Tory previously threatened to blow up in retaliation for a crackdown against his operations.

Another crime scene was revealed last weekend in Miguel Aleman where CDN gunmen left a chest with two human heads and a banner threatening the Gulf Cartel and Cartel Jalisco New Generation (CJNG). El Tory’s gunmen leak the identity of Bartolo “El Primito” Rodarte Castillo, the leader of a Gulf Cartel faction called “Los Metros.” El Tory’s men also took credit for killing 27 Gulf Cartel gunmen in a recent gun battle. Most of the bodies were charred using explosives or incendiary devices.