Texas Police Form Wall of Vehicles to Help Border Patrol Stop Caravan Migrants

Police are lining up their vehicles near Eagle Pass, Texas, to help Border Patrol agents stop the illegal crossing of caravan migrants who arrived in the Mexican border town of Piedras Negras last week. Texas Governor Greg Abbott deployed an additional Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers to the region to assist in securing the border section that has no physical barriers to prevent illegal crossings.

“Texans ask: what’s going on at Eagle Pass?” Governor Abbott tweeted. The governor’s tweet includes a photo showing a large number of DPS vehicles lined up with Border Patrol vehicles along the Rio Grande River near the border community.

Texans ask: what’s going on at Eagle Pass? Below is a picture & statement showing that TX Dept. of Public Safety is on top of it. As part of our border security plan we keep DPS on the border with boats & planes. They work with local & federal authorities to enforce the law. pic.twitter.com/R4m0K11jLf — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 7, 2019

DC Examiner reporter Anna Giaritelli tweeted a video showing a long line of police vehicles providing a “show of force” to warn caravan migrants from crossing illegally.

EAGLE PASS, TEXAS — More than 60 law enforcement vehicles lined up on the border in what Border Patrol is calling a “show of force” to warn caravan migrants who are just over the Rio Grande River in Piedras Negras against illegally crossing pic.twitter.com/wXopZp8etu — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) February 10, 2019

Prior to the arrival of the nearly 2,000 Central American caravan migrants last week, the Del Rio Sector already witnessed a 364 percent increase in the number of migrant families apprehended in the sector. Eagle Pass falls under the jurisdiction of the Del Rio Sector.

The apprehension of migrant families in the sector from 712 in the first four months of Fiscal Year 2018 to 3,307 this year. The apprehension of unaccompanied minors also jumped by 66 percent this year, according to the Southwest Border Migration report released late last week.

In addition to the strong law enforcement presence, President Donald Trump re-assigned 250 active duty military personnel to the Eagle Pass area to assist in securing the border region that has no physical barrier infrastructure in place.

