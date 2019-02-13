Deported Sex Offenders Continue to Exploit Incomplete Border Walls

Sex offenders previously removed from the country by immigration officers continue to exploit outdated or incomplete border walls to regain entry into the U.S. El Centro Border Patrol Sector agents apprehended eight such offenders this fiscal year who illegally crossed into Southern California.

During Fiscal Year 2019, which began on October 1, 2018, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended eight previously deported illegal aliens with histories of being removed from the U.S. after convictions for sexual offenses — often against children, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Recent examples include one who crossed the border 25 miles east of the Calexico Port of Entry on Monday. During a biometric background investigation, agents learned that a California court convicted the 37-year-old Mexican national, Salvador Toribio-Gonzalez, in 2002 for Sex with a Minor, officials stated. Immigration officers removed the man in 2004 after he served one year in state prison. He also received three years of probation as part of his sentencing agreement.

The apprehension of previously deported sex offenders is not unique to the El Centro Sector.

Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents also recently arrested previously deported illegal immigrants with criminal histories that include sex crimes. On February 7, Rio Grande City Station agents arrested a Salvadoran man who illegally crossed the border near Roma, Texas. A records check revealed that a court in Conroe, Texas, convicted the Salvadoran national for Sexual Intercourse with a minor. The man received a sentence of six months in jail and three years probation.

The following day, Rio Grande City agents apprehended another previously deported migrant while patrolling near Cuevitas, Texas. During a background investigation, agents learned that a court in Centralia, Washington, convicted the Salvadoran national for Rape of a Child in the 2nd Degree. The court sentenced the violent sex offender to 41 months in state prison before immigration officers removed him to El Salvador.

On Saturday, Rio Grande City Station agents apprehended a Mexican man who illegally crossed the border near Roma, Texas. Court records revealed a conviction in Georgia for Child Molestation that carried a five-year prison sentence.

Breitbart News reports extensively on previously deported sex offenders and other criminal aliens who are stopped by Border Patrol agents from successfully re-entering the United States.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.