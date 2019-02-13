EXCLUSIVE — Mexican Narco-Terrorist Linked to Arson Attack in Border State

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – Authorities identified a team of four gunmen as the ones who sprayed fuel into a popular restaurant, threatened the occupants, and set fire to the premises. The gunmen are directly linked to the narco-terrorist known as “El Tory,” the current leader of the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas and the man behind the 2008 grenade attack on the U.S. Consulate building in this city.

The fire took place last week at the popular Gran Pastor restaurant, reminiscent of the 2011 Casino Royale case where Los Zetas burned the business with 52 victims inside. Breitbart News had access to a series of law enforcement documents which link the four hooded gunmen and a getaway vehicle to the CDN and their leader, Hector Raul “El Tory” Luna Luna. The documents also connect the hitmen to several other murders related to local turf wars.

Intelligence reports identify El Tory as being responsible for terrorizing local businesses and demanding extortion fees. A law enforcement source revealed that other companies in the area were threatened with similar treatment like seen at the Gran Pastor. Initially, authorities looked at Los Zetas Cartel operator Omar “La Pina” Pina Sanchez for the arson attack, however, the case now links directly to El Tory.

El Tory was serving a 20-year prison sentence in Mexico for his role in the 2008 grenade attack on the U.S. Consulate in Monterrey, however, he was suspiciously released in mid-2018. Since then, El Tory was behind a new wave of terror where his gunmen leave ice chests filled with severed heads or body parts to intimidate the public in Nuevo Leon and Tamaulipas. Los Zetas successfully left ice chests outside of prisons, police buildings, and newspaper bureaus.

Breitbart News reported exclusively on a series of threats made by El Tory, who claimed he would blow up the headquarters of a state police agency in Nuevo Leon. The threats were made through several narco-banners that Los Zetas hung throughout the industrial city of Monterrey.