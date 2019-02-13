Mexican Police Chief Gets 25 Years for Aiding Cartel Massacre in Border State

A small town police chief in the northern border state of Coahuila will spend 25 years in prison for his role in the kidnapping of a man who was “forcibly disappeared” by Los Zetas and never heard from again.

At the time of the kidnapping, Los Zetas were carrying out widespread exterminations throughout the rural communities in Coahuila, which led to at least 380 murdered and incinerated victims. The campaign became known as the Allende Massacre.

This week, a Coahuila state district judge sentenced Edgar Rodriguez Villa to 25-years in prison on various charges connected to the kidnapping and likely murder of a local businessman from Nava, Coahuila. According to the Coahuila Attorney General’s Office, Rodriguez was the head of the municipal police in on September 29, 2011, when two officers kidnapped the businessman and turned him over to Los Zetas. According to prosecutors, Rodriguez worked for the criminal organization and helped protect Los Zetas from exposure.

As Breitbart News reported in early 2016, Los Zetas used ovens and 55-gallon drums to incinerate hundreds. The massacre began in 2011 in Allende, Coahuila, but continued for two years throughout the region. While some of the bodies were incinerated in ovens on secluded ranches, approximately half were burned inside the Coahuila State Prison in Piedras Negras.