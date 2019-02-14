1300 Migrants Apprehended in South Texas in One Day — Most Since 2014

Border Patrol agents in the Rio Grande Valley Sector apprehended more than 1,300 migrants in a single day this week. This represents the largest 24-hour apprehension total since June 2014.

Agents assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) in South Texas encountered several large groups of mostly Central American migrants on Tuesday. These totaled approximately 1,300 migrants, according to Border Patrol officials.

Officials said this is the largest single-day apprehension total since June 2014 when RGV Sector agents encountered thousands of unaccompanied minors.

In one instance on Tuesday, McAllen Station agents encountered a “large group” of migrants. Border Patrol officials define a “large group” as more than 100 migrants.

The group consisted of family units and unaccompanied minors from El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Nicaragua, officials stated.

The June 2014 apprehensions coincide with Breitbart Texas’ revelation of the massive numbers of Unaccompanied Alien Children pouring into the U.S. from Central America. Breitbart Texas Editor-in-Chief Brandon Darby released leaked photos of the children being packed into warehouses in South Texas in June 2014. The photos showed unaccompanied minors as young as 12-years-old crammed in Obama-era processing centers due to the swell of migrant crossings.

In January, RGV Sector agents apprehended 17,711 migrants who illegally crossed the border between ports of entry, according to the Southwest Border Migration Report published by U.S. Customs and Border Protection that month. This amounts to an average of nearly 600 migrants per day in the sector that leads the nation in apprehensions. Of those, 9,946 were family units and an additional 2,184 were unaccompanied minors.

The RGV Sector accounted for nearly 40 percent of all migrants apprehended along the nine southwestern Border Patrol sectors. During the first four months of Fiscal Year 2019, RGV agents apprehended 77,536 of the 201,497 total migrants apprehended in all southwestern border sectors.