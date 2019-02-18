Cartel Ambushes Mexican Soldiers near Texas Border

An ambush by gunmen from a faction of Los Zetas killed one Mexican soldier and injured two others in Nuevo Laredo. Three attackers working for a convicted terrorist also died in the incident just south of Laredo, Texas.

Mexican military officials have not released any information on the attack, however unofficial sources with direct knowledge revealed to Breitbart News the attack took place along the highway that connects Nuevo Laredo and Monterrey. Moving in various SUVs, a team of gunmen with the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) faction of Los Zetas attacked a convoy of soldiers patrolling the streets of Nuevo Laredo. The shooters killed one army lieutenant and injured two others.

Citizen journalists using the Twitter account @Lpueblo2 or La Voz Del Pueblo (“The People’s Voice”) warned residents away from the Palmares neighborhood when the ambush began. A video recording shared by @Lpueblo2 captured the sounds of the clash as the two sides exchanged gunfire.

Under the leadership of convicted terrorist Hector Raul “El Tory” Luna Luna, the CDN has once again advanced their tactic of silencing local news outlets to keep the organization out of public view. None of the local news outlets in Nuevo Laredo reported on the weekend shootout. El Tory, the operational leader for the CDN, is wanted in the U.S. for a grenade attack against the American consulate in Monterrey. The CDN is working to inspire terror throughout the border states of Tamaulipas and Nuevo Leon by dumping ice chests with human remains and written threats to rivals.

Ildefonso Ortiz is an award-winning journalist with Breitbart Texas. He co-founded the Cartel Chronicles project with Brandon Darby and Stephen K. Bannon. You can follow him on Twitter and on Facebook . He can be contacted at Iortiz@breitbart.com .