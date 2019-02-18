Mexican Cartel Gunmen Execute Former Border State Mayor

MONTERREY, Nuevo León — A group of hitmen ran a former mayor from this border state off a road in order to execute him. Once the vehicle was halted, attackers pulled the politician to the center of traffic and shot him point-blank.

The former mayor of Los Ramones, 62-year-old Rosendo Galván Medina, was shot in the head and midsection, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News, adding that investigators recovered 10 bullet casings from a 9mm weapon.

The execution took place on Sunday night in front of a park in the Hacienda La Silla neighborhood in Guadalupe. Authorities found the victim’s Volkswagen Touareg with all his belongings inside, discounting robbery as a motive and suggesting instead the case was driven by revenge. In 2017, Galván’s sister-in-law and nephews were attacked by gunmen who tried to roll their vehicle. They then opened fire with machine guns. The gunmen killed 13-year-old Ana Laura Galván Trevino and wounded her 9-year-old brother.

Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that the politician, better known as “El Güero Lomas” traveled to Guadalupe to visit his relatives after attending a horse race. Galván served as the mayor of Los Ramones, a rural municipality near the border with Texas. The Los Ramones area has a history of being used by Gulf Cartel cells to steal fuel from pipelines.