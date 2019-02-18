Mexican Cartel Gunmen Execute Former Border State Mayor

MONTERREY, Nuevo León — A group of hitmen ran a former mayor from this border state off a road in order to execute him. Once the vehicle was halted, attackers pulled the politician to the center of traffic and shot him point-blank.
The former mayor of Los Ramones, 62-year-old Rosendo Galván Medina, was shot in the head and midsection, law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News, adding that investigators recovered 10 bullet casings from a 9mm weapon.
The execution took place on Sunday night in front of a park in the Hacienda La Silla neighborhood in Guadalupe. Authorities found the victim’s Volkswagen Touareg with all his belongings inside, discounting robbery as a motive and suggesting instead the case was driven by revenge. In 2017, Galván’s sister-in-law and nephews were attacked by gunmen who tried to roll their vehicle. They then opened fire with machine guns. The gunmen killed 13-year-old Ana Laura Galván Trevino and wounded her 9-year-old brother.
Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that the politician, better known as “El Güero Lomas” traveled to Guadalupe to visit his relatives after attending a horse race. Galván served as the mayor of Los Ramones, a rural municipality near the border with Texas. The Los Ramones area has a history of being used by Gulf Cartel cells to steal fuel from pipelines.
Editor’s Note: Breitbart Texas traveled to the Mexican States of Tamaulipas, Coahuila, and Nuevo León to recruit citizen journalists willing to risk their lives and expose the cartels silencing their communities. The writers would face certain death at the hands of the various cartels that operate in those areas including the Gulf Cartel and Los Zetas if a pseudonym were not used. Breitbart Texas’ Cartel Chronicles are published in both English and in their original Spanish. This article was written by Tony Aranda from Nuevo Leon.
