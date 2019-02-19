Lifeless 12-Year-Old Migrant Rescued from Texas Border River

Del Rio Sector Border Patrol agents saved the life of a 12-year-old boy who nearly drowned while crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into South Texas. The agents pulled the boy’s lifeless body from underwater and revived him.

Marine unit agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Station noticed a group of migrants having difficulty navigating a river crossing from Piedras Negras, Coahuila, to Eagle Pass, Texas, on February 18. As the agents moved their boat into position to rescue the group, they observed the young boy’s lifeless body just below the surface of the water, according to Del Rio Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents pulled the boy’s limp body from the river and immediately began CPR. Agents said the boy was completely unconscious. The CPR proved successful. Other agents pulled the boy’s older brother from the river as well. A third migrant swam on to the U.S. side of the river on his own and agents took him into custody.

Officials identified the two boys as Honduran nationals. They identified the third migrant as an adult Nicaraguan male.

The marine unit agents transported the two Honduran boys to the shore where Border Patrol Search, Trauma, and Rescue (BORSTAR) agents provided medical evaluation prior to transporting the boys to the Fort Duncan Regional Medical Center. The doctors released the boys to Border Patrol agents after providing a medical screening.

“This incident highlights the dangers of attempting to enter the United States illegally,” said Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak. “If not for the training and quick response by our marine agents, this young boy would have lost his life.”

Last week, Del Rio Sector agents rescued 17 additional migrants who became distressed while attempting to cross the swiftly moving Rio Grande, Breitbart News reported. The rescues occurred in three separate incidents on Thursday.

Officials said the 17 rescued migrants included six children ranging from one-year-old to 17, officials stated. Agents also identified one Guatemalan child, but no Guatemalan adults.

Agents also recovered the remains of an unidentified migrant who apparently drowned while attempting to cross the river.

Del Rio Sector officials reported that four people have died in the sector since the beginning of the fiscal year (October 1).

