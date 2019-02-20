U.S. Child Reported Missing in Mexican Border City

Mexican federal authorities in the border city of Reynosa issued an Amber Alert over the disappearance of a 10-year-old girl described as a U.S. citizen.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office revealed that 10-year-old Dulce Maria Hernandez was last seen on Tuesday in Reynosa and there is a strong possibility that she could be the victim of a crime.

#AlertaAmberMx solicita su apoyo y RT para la búsqueda y localización de la niña DULCE MARÍA HERNÁNDEZ de 10 años de edad. pic.twitter.com/JoTGaD7xZh — Alerta AMBER México (@AAMBER_mx) February 20, 2019

The information released by the Amber Alert officials in Tamaulipas did not reveal the circumstances of the girl’s disappearance nor additional details on the case. Authorities also did not disclose if Hernandez lived in Mexico or in the U.S. at the time of her disappearance. Hernandez was last seen wearing a short sleeve gray shirt, a black jacket, blue jeans, and black sneakers with fuchsia letters. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Mexico’s Amber Alert unit at 01 800 00 854 00 or the Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office at 01 834 31 861 50.

The disappearance of the young girl comes at a time when the border city of Reynosa has become the epicenter of a gruesome turf war between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel. As Breitbart News has reported, the fighting between the two rival factions has led to numerous gun battles, kidnappings, and executions that have spread terror among locals.

