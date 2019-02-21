Mexican Cartel Gunmen Injure Two Innocent Teens in Border State Drive-By

CIUDAD VICTORIA, Tamaulipas – A team of Los Zetas cartel gunmen injured two innocent teenagers during a drive-by shooting that killed three adults.

The attack took place this week in the Luis Echeverria Expansion neighborhood when two gunmen working for the Cartel Del Noreste faction of Los Zetas killed three adults and injured a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy–all from the same family. Law enforcement sources revealed to Breitbart News that the shooting victims were sitting in the outdoor patio of their home when two gunmen pulled up on motorcycles and began firing.

The three adult victims were identified as Efraín Chavez Ramos, Julio Eduardo Reyes Valderrama, and Dora Elia Diaz Perales. Each adult was shot various times in their bodies and heads. Law enforcement sources revealed that the 13-year-old girl identified only as “Ana” was shot four times in her right arm, while 15-year-old “Napoleon” was shot once in the chest.

Authorities are attributing the shooting to an ongoing series of targeted murders between the CDN faction of Los Zetas, the Gulf Cartel, and another faction of Los Zetas called Vieja Escuela (Old School). The ongoing turf war between the rival cartels has led to a long series of kidnappings, gory executions, and shootouts that spread terror through the city.