Mexican Cartel Gunmen Torch Car, Victim near Texas Border

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Authorities in this border city are looking into the recent discovery of a body in the trunk a car that was set on fire near the banks of the Rio Grande.

Firefighters discovered the victim while responding to a car fire in the Aquiles Serdan neighborhood. The man’s hands and feet were tied and remains unidentified.

The gruesome discovery was soon followed by another two bodies found outside a hospital along the highway that connects Reynosa and San Fernando. The three executions were revealed during a time where Reynosa continues to be the epicenter of a fierce turf war between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel. Law enforcement sources told Breitbart News that in one of the recent shootouts, an armed convoy of at least 20 SUVs clashed with state authorities.

Many of the gun battles are taking place on the city’s eastern side near the industrial parks and the international bridge to Pharr, Texas. A rival Gulf Cartel faction has used the border city of Rio Bravo—just south of Donna, Texas–to launch convoys of gunmen into Reynosa.