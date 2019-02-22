VIDEOS: Car Dealership Torched with Molotov Cocktails in Mexican Border State

MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – Authorities are investigating an overnight attack with Molotov cocktails at a car dealership in San Pedro.

The fire took place at a Hyundai dealership on Lazaro Cardenas Avenue. Surveillance video depicts three men throwing a series of homemade incendiary devices commonly known as Molotov cocktails, Mexico’s ABC newspaper reported. San Pedro is considered the wealthiest suburb in the Monterrey area, home to some of Mexico’s top businessmen and most U.S. diplomats stationed in the region.

Videos from the scene obtained by Breitbart News reveal the moment shortly after the fire began. The footage shows police and firefighters trying to set up a perimeter and fight the blaze.

Various state agencies in Nuevo Leon carried out a series of sweeps through the area to locate the gunmen behind the Molotov attack. State authorities are currently investigating the case to determine if the fire is tied a cartel vying for control of the region.

The attack comes weeks after a similar incident where a team of gunmen torched at least six parked vehicles along the busiest avenue in San Pedro. San Pedro is being contested by a cell of the Beltran Leyva Cartel, led by Hector “La Burra” Huerta Rios, and an independent rival led by Jose Rodolfo “El Gato” Villarreal Hernandez. At one time, El Gato was part of the Beltran Leyva, but branched out to challenge his former boss, La Burra. Nuevo Leon is also seeing a dramatic spike in violence as a faction of Los Zetas, known as “Cartel Del Noreste,” seeks new turf in the area.