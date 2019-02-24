Mexican Feds Seize Ton of Meth, Fentanyl, Heroin near California Border

Elements of the Mexican federal police seized approximately one ton of methamphetamine and fentanyl in powder and tablet form and heroin. The seizure occurred as police conducted security operations on a highway along the Mexico-California border this past Thursday. The operation resulted in the arrest of one male suspect.

The incident occurred while Mexican Federal Police conducted security operations along the Mexicali-Tijuana highway which is located near the Mexico-California-U.S. border. The police officer’s attention was drawn to a vehicle which was parked off the side of the road with its hazard lights flashing, local media reported. When officers approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to hide in the rear of the vehicle and appeared very nervous as officers spoke with him. The driver indicated that he had no personal identification or documents for the vehicle and asked officers if he could leave. While officers investigated, they observed several large clear plastic sacks containing a granular type substance with characteristics of methamphetamine in the back seat.

Officers immediately detained the driver and conducted a thorough search of the vehicle/ The search led to the discovery of 95 large clear plastic bags containing a total weight of just over a ton (2054.71 pounds or 932 kilos) of methamphetamine, seven containers of powered fentanyl weighing 13 pounds (6 kilos), eight containers of heroin weighing 17 pounds (8 kilos) and 14,000 fentanyl tablets, according to information released by the state attorney general’s office and reported by local media.

The suspect who has not been identified was arrested and handed over to investigators of the state attorney general’s office.

Breitbart News reports extensively on large seizures by Mexican authorities and U.S. counterparts along the California, Arizona and Texas border. Recently, Mexican Federal Police seized more than 550 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl near San Luis, Arizona, after a short pursuit. The smugglers were able to flee without being arrested. Earlier this week, Breitbart reported on the seizure of more than 2 tons of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana during separate security operations in the border states of Sonora and Baja California late last week. Also earlier this week.

Breitbart News also reported on a seizure of nearly a half-ton of methamphetamine by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas.