Six Dead in Mexican Border City Weekend Cartel Clashes near Texas

REYNOSA, Tamaulipas – Six people died in the most recent wave of local cartel violence over the weekend.

One of the deadly shootouts took place on Saturday night in the Loma Real neighborhood, where Gulf Cartel gunmen clashed with Mexican Federal Police. Three cartel men died while no law enforcement casualties were reported. Mexican forensic investigators responded to the scene after the skirmish.

Soon after, Tamaulipas state authorities responded to the Nopalera rural community on the eastern side of Reynosa, a very close distance to the Pharr-Reynosa International Port of Entry. Authorities found a human corpse wrapped in white plastic. The male victim was previously tortured and bound.

Also over the weekend, Tamaulipas state police forces clashed with a team of Gulf Cartel gunmen on the western side of Reynosa, no far from the airport. Gunmen set up roadblocks and threw hundreds of road spikes on the city’s main avenues to slow pursuing security forces. Two cartel gunmen died during that firefight.

Reynosa is still the epicenter of a fierce turf war between rival factions of the Gulf Cartel. The fighting has led to an increase in shootouts with law enforcement and military forces–particularly in the industrial parks on the eastern side of the city.