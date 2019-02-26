BODYCAM VIDEO: Mexican Cartel Storms Tire Shop, Shoots All Inside

Newly released bodycam footage recorded by cartel gunmen reveals in graphic detail the moment they storm a tire shop in the Mexican state of Guanajuato, killing four men inside.

Authorities in Guanajuato revealed to Breitbart News that the video is from a February 5 attack at a tire shop in Valle de Santiago. The attack was purportedly carried out by gunmen from Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima, a criminal organization fighting against Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion (CJNG) for control of fuel theft operations in central Mexico. The cartel is believed responsible for the video.

The body cam footage reveals the moment when a team of gunmen in various SUVs pull up to a tire shop and begin shooting at a group of men. Soon after, the gunmen stormed the business in a tactical fashion, hunting for any others. Authorities confirmed that four men died and a fifth was seriously injured–but acted dead.

The Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima is currently led by Jose Antonio “El Marro” Yepez–the same boss who is believed to have signed a banner threatening Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador after leaving an improvised explosive device outside an oil refinery. The fighting between CJNG and El Marro has led to dozens of murders and fierce gun battles in once peaceful Guanajuato.