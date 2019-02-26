National Guard Assists with Apprehension of 75 Migrants near Arizona Border

U.S. Army National Guard aircrews assigned to Operation Guardian Support helped Border Patrol agents in the Tucson Sector apprehend 75 migrants over the weekend.

National Guard aircrews operating UH-72 Lakota and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters assisted Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents in the apprehension of 75 migrants who illegally crossed the border from Mexico over the weekend, according to Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials. The apprehensions took place in 10 separate incidents west of Tucson.

The Guardsmen operated the aircraft under Border Patrol support orders from President Donald Trump as part of Operation Guardian Support (OGS). The aircrews patrolled the region and located 10 separate groups of migrants. They then directed the ground-based Border Patrol agents to the locations of the migrant groups.

Officials said that on some occasions the aircrews landed their aircraft and made the arrests themselves.

Border Patrol officials said these groups of migrants were not attempting to surrender. “In stark contrast to the large groups of Central American family units surrendering in recent months, these persons were found north of the border in rugged, remote terrain and wearing camouflage clothing to avoid apprehension,” Tucson Sector officials said in a written statement.

“OGS personnel continue to serve as a valuable assets in the Border Patrol’s security mission. The National Guard provides assistance in multiple areas such as aerial support, road maintenance, fleet repair, camera surveillance, and infrastructure construction and repair.

Officials did not disclose the nationalities of the 75 migrants apprehended in these incidents. Breitbart News reached out to Tucson Sector Border Patrol officials for additional information on these arrests. An immediate response was not available.

