Group of 90 Migrants Cross Border into Texas

Agents assigned to the Eagle Pass Border Patrol Station encountered a large group of migrant families and unaccompanied minors after they illegally crossed the border from Mexico.

Del Rio Sector agents patrolling near the small border community of Quemado, Texas, on Monday encountered a group of 90 migrants who had just crossed the Rio Grande River from Mexico. Border Patrol officials reported that the migrants were all Honduran nationals. Many of the group were women and children. Officials said the children ranged from one to 17 years of age.

The group surrendered to the agents without incident, officials reported. The agents arranged for a transport bus and took the migrants to the Eagle Pass Station for processing and a biometric background investigation.

“Although groups of this size, until recently, have been uncommon in the Del Rio area, our agents are encountering larger groups of immigrants with women and young children,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a written statement. “Our highest priority will always be the safety of all people involved, no matter the situation. However, it is a criminal offense to enter the United States at a place other than a designated port of entry. Those who choose to enter illegally will be arrested and handled accordingly.”

Officials said that one of the women reported abdominal pain. She told the agents she was pregnant. The agents rushed her to the Duncan Regional Medical Center where she went into labor and gave birth.

Eagle Pass is the scene where 1,700 mostly Honduran caravan migrants gathered across the river in Piedras Negras to await an opportunity to request asylum in the U.S. Earlier this month, Breitbart News reported that a group of the migrants attempted to rush the border and illegally cross into Texas.

Mexican officials began shutting down some of the shelters for the caravan migrants last week. Officials said many of the migrants moved to west Sonora and Chihuahua where they hoped to cross in the El Paso area. About 300 migrants remain in the Piedras Negras area, officials stated.

