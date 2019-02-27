Murders On Texas Soil Linked to Mexico’s Gulf Cartel, Says FBI

McALLEN, Texas – Federal authorities are offering a reward for a man tied to Mexico’s Gulf Cartel for his alleged roles in various murders, kidnappings, and home invasions in South Texas. The fugitive, believed to be in Mexico, is also wanted on various trafficking charges for reportedly moving drugs from the Texas border to Fort Wayne, Indiana.

This week, the FBI announced a $25,000 reward for information leading to the capture of 47-year-old Juan Alberto “A-1” Mendez, a man described as an associate of the Gulf Cartel. He is involved in a large-scale racketeering indictment. Mendez is considered a high-risk fugitive still working with the criminal organization.

“We have reason to believe that Mr. Mendez is could be in Playa Del Carmen, Cancun, Monterrey, or Reynosa,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Chris Combs told Breitbart News, adding that the reward is also available to individuals in Mexico. “Someone out there knows where he is, we hope that this gives them 25,000 reasons to call the FBI.”

Mendez, a native of Mission, Texas, and an alleged member of the Gulf Cartel appeared on the FBI’s radar in 2015 as part of a racketeering investigation into the Tri-City Bomber gang (TCB), Combs said during the interview. At the time, Mendez owned a trucking business and investigators believe he used it to move large quantities of marijuana, cocaine, and heroin to Indiana and other areas.

“He may be involved in the trucking business in Mexico or he may also own a nightclub,” Combs said.

The criminal indictment alleges that Mendez personally ordered the murder of a man in the Rio Grande Valley on September 24, 2013. The indictment also alleges that Mendez ordered the kidnapping and subsequent murder of another man on April 25, 2014, also in South Texas.

The indictment linked various members of the TCB to numerous home invasions where gunmen searched for drugs and cash, at times assaulting or killing those inside. While not mentioned in the indictment, there have been various cases where gunmen raided the wrong house and injured innocent victims.