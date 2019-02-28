Double Homicide Suspect Busted Attempting to Flee to Mexico, Say Feds

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers apprehended a fugitive attempting to exit the country through a port of entry in South Texas. The man is wanted in North Carolina on charges related to a double homicide.

CBP officers assigned to the Presidio Port of Entry arrested a man who is wanted in North Carolina for a double homicide that allegedly occurred on New Year’s Day in Durham. CBP officials stated that 20-year-old Jose Manuel Regino-Vargas, a U.S. citizen, approached the outbound operations section and attempted to exit the U.S on Tuesday morning.

As part of a routine process, the CBP officer ran the subject’s information through the National Crime Information Center database and discovered a warrant for his arrest. The officer took Regino-Vargas into custody and confirmed his identity via fingerprint scan. The officer then arranged to turn the fugitive over to the Presidio Police Department who transported him to the Brewster County jail where he will await extradition to North Carolina.

“CBP officers performing their vital homeland security mission encounter wanted people on a daily basis,” Presidio Port Director Michael Neipert said in a written statement. “It is important for the safety and security of our nation that those who attempt to escape justice are held accountable.”

Durham police have been hunting for the fugitive since January one when officers found the bodies of Murilio Zurito Domingo (24) and Bertin Vasquez Mendoza (26). Both victims were allegedly shot and killed by Regino-Vargas, the Herald -Sun reported in January. Police also arrested Jose Cabrera (18) on charges of allegedly being an accessory after the fact of murder, the newspaper reported. Officials released Cabrera on a $50,000 bond after his arrest.

No motive for the shooting has been released.