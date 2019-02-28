One Ton of Meth, Heroin Seized at Tijuana Airport

The Mexican Army (SEDENA) assigned to drug interdiction at Tijuana’s Abelardo L. Rodríguez International Airport seized more than one ton of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine concealed inside a parcel truck. The Tuesday incident did not result in any arrests.

During a parcel truck inspection, army personnel discovered a large drug shipment concealed within cargo boxes originating from Culiacán, Sinaloa, according to local news reports.

An inventory of the concealed cargo reportedly produced:

2033.6 pounds of methamphetamine or “cristal;”

87.5 pounds of cocaine;

18.7 pounds of brown heroin; and

5.0 pounds black tar heroin.

The seized drugs weighed a total of 2,144 pounds, which were turned over to investigative personnel of the state attorney general’s office. Breitbart News law enforcement sources say the cargo likely belonged to the Sinaloa Cartel.

The seizure follows a series of large drug shipments found by Mexican authorities and U.S. counterparts along the California, Arizona, and Texas border regions.

Breitbart News chronicled several large-scale busts since February 1.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized approximately 350 pounds methamphetamine, heroin, cocaine, and fentanyl worth over $6.1 million in southern Arizona.

Mexican Federal Police seized approximately one ton of methamphetamine and fentanyl in powder and tablet form on a highway along the Mexico-California border.

CBP officers seized nearly a half-ton of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $12 million concealed in a commercial shipment of frozen strawberries.

The Mexican Army seized more than 2 tons of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, and marijuana during separate security operations in the border states of Sonora and Baja California.

CBP officers seized 86 pounds of methamphetamine worth more than $1.7 million during two separate vehicle inspections in Laredo, Texas.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 17.4 pounds of fentanyl during a vehicle inspection in California.

CBP officers seized a half a ton of methamphetamine estimated to be worth more than $14 million at a South Texas border crossing.

Mexican Federal Police in of Sonora seized more than 550 pounds of methamphetamine, heroin, and fentanyl in truck abandoned by smugglers.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized 122 pounds of methamphetamine during a vehicle inspection at the California border.

CBP officers seized 395 pounds of methamphetamine during a commercial vehicle inspection in California.