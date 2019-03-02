Six Migrants, Inc. 1-Yr-Old, Rescued from Drowning in Border Canal

Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents rescued six Honduran migrants from drowning in a border canal near San Luis, Arizona, on the evening of February 27. The migrants included a one-year-old child.

Yuma Sector Riverine Unit agents heard a group of migrants calling for help from the Salinity Canal at about 7:20 p.m. on Wednesday. The agents responded and found six migrants struggling to remain afloat in the middle of the canal, according to information received from Yuma Sector Border Patrol officials.

The agents provided rescue bags designed to help the migrants remain afloat and then safely removed the four children and two adults. The agents provided a medical assessment and basic treatment at the scene. After determining all of the migrants to be in good condition, the agents transported them to the Yuma Station for processing on immigration violations.

Officials said the group consisted of two females, ages 32 and 37, who were traveling with four juveniles. The juveniles ranged in age from one to 17.

During Fiscal Year 2018, Border Patrol agents rescued nearly 4,300 migrants from life-threatening circumstances, Breitbart News reported. Most recently, Del Rio Sector agents rescued 17 migrants from drowning in the Rio Grande River near Eagle Pass, Texas. This group of migrants also came to the U.S. on February 14 from Honduras. Officials reported the group consisted of ten adults and six children. The children also included a one-year-old infant who the parents place in danger of drowning.

“As the number of migrants crossing the dangerous Rio Grande River has risen over the past several weeks, so too have our number of rescues,” Del Rio Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent Matthew J. Hudak said in a written statement.

A few days later, Calexico Station agents rescued two more migrants who appeared to be struggling to stay afloat in the All American Canal. Another migrant drowned in that incident.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior political news contributor for the Breitbart Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Face book.