Large Migrant Groups Cross Border Barrier into Arizona, Say Feds

Border Patrol agents in Arizona continue to be overwhelmed by large migrant groups who exploit the outdated fencing technology to gain entry into the U.S. from Mexico.

Ajo Station agents patrolling west of the Lukeville Port of Entry on Saturday encountered a large group of migrants illegally crossing an outdated vehicle barrier. The migrants came across in smaller groups until they eventually surpassed 100, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials tweeted.

For Ajo Station agents, this weekend began with another large group of Central Americans surrendering on the border west of Lukeville. Processing of this group continues, and the number apprehended this morning will surpass 100 persons @CBP #USBP. pic.twitter.com/KV02UEu5hQ — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) March 2, 2019

The photo shows a large group of mostly Central American migrants with very young children who are brought to the area by cartel-connected human smugglers. Border Patrol agents provide an initial medical screening to determine if any migrants need medical attention. The migrants are then transported to the Ajo Station where they undergo a background investigation to look for any prior criminal or immigration history.

One day earlier, Ajo Station agents came upon another group of 86 in the same area west of the Lukeville Port of Entry where the migrants could have legally crossed the border to request asylum. Instead, human smugglers took them to this remote location to cross the border illegally.

Border Patrol officials say that the Mexican drug cartels utilize these large groups of migrants to distract and tie up Border Patrol agents who are obligated by law to prioritize the processing of migrant families and unaccompanied minors, Breitbart News reported.

The tactics utilized by certain factions of three Mexican cartels prompted U.S. Representatives Chip Roy (R-TX) and Mark Green (R-TN) to write U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and request that these groups be designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

During an interview with Breitbart News Sunday that these cartels are “leveraging our asylum laws for profit. He said these specific cartel factions will be “very damaging to our country.”

He stated the Gulf Cartel will make about $130 million on the backs of the estimated 400,000 migrants who will be “flowing through the Rio Grande Valley Sector this year, according to CBP.”

